Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
10:45
Mintlyn Crematorium
Kings Lynn
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Olive PENTELOW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olive PENTELOW

Notice Condolences

Olive PENTELOW Notice
PENTELOW

Olive

Aged 97 years of Wisbech, formerly of Tydd St Giles. On 13th March 2020 Olive passed away peacefully with her son by her side. Devoted wife of the late Norman, much loved mum of Bernard and Susan, mother-in-law of Ann, nan of Rebecca and Madeleine and great nan of George. A private service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn. A thanksgiving service will be held at Tydd St Giles Parish Church at a later date, where donations if desired for Tydd St Giles Church may be made or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -