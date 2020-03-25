|
PENTELOW
Olive
Aged 97 years of Wisbech, formerly of Tydd St Giles. On 13th March 2020 Olive passed away peacefully with her son by her side. Devoted wife of the late Norman, much loved mum of Bernard and Susan, mother-in-law of Ann, nan of Rebecca and Madeleine and great nan of George. A private service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, Kings Lynn. A thanksgiving service will be held at Tydd St Giles Parish Church at a later date, where donations if desired for Tydd St Giles Church may be made or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
