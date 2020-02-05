Home

A.R. Clingo Independent Funeral Director
Pinfold Road
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE14 9DZ
01945 772502
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
13:30
Fenland Crematorium
March
Olive SPRIGGS

Olive SPRIGGS Notice
SPRIGGS

Olive Florence

Peacefully on 21st January 2020 at Rose Lodge Care Home, Wisbech Olive Florence of Wisbech. Aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Gerald and a much loved mother of the late Martin. Funeral Service Fenland Crematorium, March, on 12th February at 1.30pm. Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired for Alzeimer's Society may be made at the service or sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech Tel: 01945772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 5, 2020
