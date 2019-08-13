Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thornalley Funeral Services Ltd (Kings Lynn)
Austin Street
King's Lynn, Norfolk PE30 1QH
01553 771399
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:30
Mintlyn Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Pam NEEVE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pam NEEVE

Notice Condolences

Pam NEEVE Notice
NEEVE Pam

Suddenly on the 5th August, 2019 at home, aged 80 years, of Walpole Highway. A much loved mum of Perry and a loving nan of Sean, Jenna, Danielle, Connor and Rhianna. A dear great-nan. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday, 22nd August, 2019 at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for British Heart Foundation, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.