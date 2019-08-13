|
NEEVE Pam
Suddenly on the 5th August, 2019 at home, aged 80 years, of Walpole Highway. A much loved mum of Perry and a loving nan of Sean, Jenna, Danielle, Connor and Rhianna. A dear great-nan. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday, 22nd August, 2019 at 11.30am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for British Heart Foundation, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 13, 2019