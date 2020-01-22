Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
14:30
Fenland Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Pam WALLACE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pam WALLACE

Notice Condolences

Pam WALLACE Notice
WALLACE Pam passed away peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on 13th January 2020 aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of Nev and much loved mum of Bonny, Shelly, Vicy and David. A cherished nan and great nan and a dear friend to many. The funeral will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Tuesday 11th February at 2.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations for A & E Patient/Equipment Fund QEH may be made at the service or sent c/o A J Coggles, 67 Lynn Road, Wisbech, PE13 3DE.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -