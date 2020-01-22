|
WALLACE Pam passed away peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on 13th January 2020 aged 79 years. Dearly loved wife of Nev and much loved mum of Bonny, Shelly, Vicy and David. A cherished nan and great nan and a dear friend to many. The funeral will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Tuesday 11th February at 2.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations for A & E Patient/Equipment Fund QEH may be made at the service or sent c/o A J Coggles, 67 Lynn Road, Wisbech, PE13 3DE.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 22, 2020