WILSON
Pam Dorothy
of March passed away suddenly on Thursday 3rd October 2019. A beloved Wife of the late Eric, dearly loved Mum of Tina and Tracy and her Sons-in-law Graham and Donal, a cherished Grandma of Emma and Eric and a much loved Great Grandma of Ava, Ethan and Oliver. Pam will be fondly remembered and missed by all her family and those who knew her. Funeral service will be held at Fenland Crematorium March on Wednesday 30th October 2019 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for East Anglian Air Ambulance may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 22, 2019