|
|
BEART Pamela Violet (Pam)
Formerly of March, passed away peacefully in Keneydon House Whittlesey on 28th January 2020. Aged 85 years. Dearly loved Mum of Martin, much loved Mother in law to Jackie, devoted Nan of Jake, loving Sister of Trevor, a dear Sister in law to Janet and a caring Aunt, beloved Partner of the late Peter Howe (Tulyar) and friend of many. Funeral service at Fenland Crematorium March on Friday 21st February 2020 at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations in Pam's memory for Keneydon House Whittlesey (please make cheques payable to ADR Care Ltd) may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 12, 2020