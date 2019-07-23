Home

BROOKS

Pamela (Pam)

Formerly of Friday Bridge passed away peacefully on 14th July 2019 at Queen Elizabeth Hospital King's Lynn aged 90 years. Dearly loved Mother of Alan and Heather, Mother-in-law of Tina and David, devoted Nan of Shaun, Lee and Chris and Great Nan of Harriet, Alexia, Ria, Lily and Lenny. Funeral service at St Mark's Church Friday Bridge on Tuesday 30th July 2019 at 2.00pm followed by Interment in Elm Cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for the Alzheimer's Society may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 23, 2019
