Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
12:15
St Peter and St Paul's Church
Wisbech
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela GARFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela GARFORD

Notice Condolences

Pamela GARFORD Notice
GARFORD

Pamela Hazel

Peacefully at her home on Sunday 20th October 2019 Pamela Hazel aged 74 years. Dearly loved wife of Colin. Much loved mum of Sally. Grandmother of Lewis and Lauren. Mother-in-law of Stephen. A good friend to many. Funeral service to be held on Thursday 7th November 2019 at St Peter and St Paul's Church Wisbech, 12.15pm. Followed by interment in Wisbech Borough Cemetery. Flowers welcome. Donations if desired for Macmillan Cancer Care may be made at the service or sent c/o A. R. Clingo Independent Funeral Director Pinfold House, St Peter's Road, Upwell PE14 9DZ. Tel: 01945 772502.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.