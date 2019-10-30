|
|
GARFORD
Pamela Hazel
Peacefully at her home on Sunday 20th October 2019 Pamela Hazel aged 74 years. Dearly loved wife of Colin. Much loved mum of Sally. Grandmother of Lewis and Lauren. Mother-in-law of Stephen. A good friend to many. Funeral service to be held on Thursday 7th November 2019 at St Peter and St Paul's Church Wisbech, 12.15pm. Followed by interment in Wisbech Borough Cemetery. Flowers welcome. Donations if desired for Macmillan Cancer Care may be made at the service or sent c/o A. R. Clingo Independent Funeral Director Pinfold House, St Peter's Road, Upwell PE14 9DZ. Tel: 01945 772502.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 30, 2019