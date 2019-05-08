|
|
Of March, passed away peacefully on 26th April 2019 at Peterborough City Hospital, aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Thomas and a dear mum, mother-in-law, nan, great-grandma, sister, aunt and friend of many. Funeral Service at St Peter's Church, March on Friday 17th May 2019 at 10.30am followed by Interment in Eastwood Cemetery, March. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for the may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 8, 2019