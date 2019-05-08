Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors (March)
27, City Road
March, Cambridgeshire PE15 9LS
01354 703700
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela NEWMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela "Pam" (Dent) NEWMAN

Notice Condolences

Pamela "Pam" (Dent) NEWMAN Notice
Of March, passed away peacefully on 26th April 2019 at Peterborough City Hospital, aged 78 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Thomas and a dear mum, mother-in-law, nan, great-grandma, sister, aunt and friend of many. Funeral Service at St Peter's Church, March on Friday 17th May 2019 at 10.30am followed by Interment in Eastwood Cemetery, March. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for the may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.