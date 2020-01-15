Home

A.R. Clingo Independent Funeral Director
Pinfold Road
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE14 9DZ
01945 772502
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
13:00
Mintlyn Crematorium
King's Lynn
Pamela Mary

Peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn on Monday 30th December 2019. Pamela Mary aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Terry. Grandad of Saran. Funeral service to be held on Wednesday 22nd January 2020 at Mintlyn Crematorium King's Lynn at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital may be made at the service or sent c/o A. R. Clingo Independent Funeral Director Pinfold Lodge, Pinfold Road, Upwell PE14 9DZ. Tel. 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 15, 2020
