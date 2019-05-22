|
(known as Pat)
Of Chatteris, passed away peacefully on the 5th May 2019, aged 88 years. A much loved wife, mother, mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Patricia's funeral ceremony takes place at Fenland Crematorium on Friday 31st May at 12.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, payable to The Emmanuel Church, Chatteris and may be sent c/o Kingfisher Independent Funeral Services, 10-10A Princes Street, Huntingdon PE29 3PA. Tel: 01480 412938
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 22, 2019