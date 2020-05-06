|
|
BUTCHER
Patricia passed away peacefully at Orchard House Nursing Home on Saturday 2nd May 2020, aged 77 years. Beloved wife of Owen, much loved mum of Amanda, Julie and Richard, dear mother-in-law of Nigel and Benny, treasured nan of Rebecca, Samantha, Stacey and Stuart, and great-nan of Megan and Angela. She will be very sadly missed. Due to restrictions regarding social distancing the funeral service will be attended by Patricia's immediate family only. They would like to thank everyone for their kind thoughts and messages at this sad time. Donations in memory, if desired, may be made directly to Dementia UK. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Old Royal Standard, Weasenham Lane, Wisbech, Cambs PE13 2RY. Tel: 01945 475495
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 6, 2020