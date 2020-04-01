Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia EDGLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia EDGLEY

Notice Condolences

Patricia EDGLEY Notice
EDGLEY

Patricia

of March passed away peacefully on 22nd March 2020 at Clovelly House aged 99 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Harold, much loved Mother to Gillian, Martin and the late Hilary and a dear Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Mother in kind to Ian. Safe in the arms of Jesus. A private Cremation has taken place. Donations in her memory to be divided between Cancer Research UK and St Wendreda's Church Fabric Fund may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -