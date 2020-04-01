|
EDGLEY
Patricia
of March passed away peacefully on 22nd March 2020 at Clovelly House aged 99 years. Dearly loved Wife of the late Harold, much loved Mother to Gillian, Martin and the late Hilary and a dear Grandmother, Great Grandmother and Mother in kind to Ian. Safe in the arms of Jesus. A private Cremation has taken place. Donations in her memory to be divided between Cancer Research UK and St Wendreda's Church Fabric Fund may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 1, 2020