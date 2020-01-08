|
PETTS
Patricia Alice
(Pat)
Peacefully on 30th December 2019, aged 89 years. Beloved wife of the late John, loving mum to David, much loved mother in law of Alison and loving sister in law of Jean and friend to many. Pat will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Her funeral service shall take place on Tuesday 21st January 2020 at Fenland Crematorium, March at 11.30am. For any further information please contact W.Bailey & Son, 55 Lynn Road, Wisbech, Cambs, PE13 3DE. Tel. 01945 584762
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 8, 2020