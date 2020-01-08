Home

POWERED BY

Services
W Bailey & Son
55 Lynn Road
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 3DE
01945 584762
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:30
Fenland Crematorium
March
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia PETTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia PETTS

Notice Condolences

Patricia PETTS Notice
PETTS

Patricia Alice

(Pat)

Peacefully on 30th December 2019, aged 89 years. Beloved wife of the late John, loving mum to David, much loved mother in law of Alison and loving sister in law of Jean and friend to many. Pat will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Her funeral service shall take place on Tuesday 21st January 2020 at Fenland Crematorium, March at 11.30am. For any further information please contact W.Bailey & Son, 55 Lynn Road, Wisbech, Cambs, PE13 3DE. Tel. 01945 584762
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -