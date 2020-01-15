|
|
THORPE-BENSTEAD
Patricia Anne
Aged 58 years of Wisbech formerly of Gorefield. Peacefully on 4th January 2020, with her husband by her side whilst in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn. Loving wife of John, step mum of Luke and Lydia, dear sister of Lesley. A funeral service will be held at St Pauls Church, Gorefield on Friday 31st January 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Dialysis Unit- Kings Lynn (Cheques made payable to 'The Kidney Fund') may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel. 01945 700200. Family request BRIGHT ATTIRE please - Thank you.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 15, 2020