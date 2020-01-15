Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter Barnes Funerals Ltd (Murrow, Wisbech)
Westview, 38 Murrow Bank
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 4HB
01945 700200
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
14:00
St Pauls Church
Gorefield
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia THORPE-BENSTEAD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia THORPE-BENSTEAD

Notice Condolences

Patricia THORPE-BENSTEAD Notice
THORPE-BENSTEAD

Patricia Anne

Aged 58 years of Wisbech formerly of Gorefield. Peacefully on 4th January 2020, with her husband by her side whilst in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn. Loving wife of John, step mum of Luke and Lydia, dear sister of Lesley. A funeral service will be held at St Pauls Church, Gorefield on Friday 31st January 2020 at 2.00pm, followed by interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Dialysis Unit- Kings Lynn (Cheques made payable to 'The Kidney Fund') may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel. 01945 700200. Family request BRIGHT ATTIRE please - Thank you.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -