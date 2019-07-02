Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peter Barnes Funerals Ltd (Murrow, Wisbech)
Westview, 38 Murrow Bank
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 4HB
01945 700200
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia WHITE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia WHITE

Notice Condolences

Patricia WHITE Notice
WHITE

Patricia

(nee Stacey)

Aged 80 years of Wisbech Peacefully on 24th June 2019 with her family by her side whilst in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn. Dearly loved wife of Danny, loving mum of Susan, Peter, Mark, Rachel and Daniel, a much loved nan and great nan.

A funeral service will be held at Wisbech St Mary Parish Church on Thursday 11th July 2019 at 1.30 pm, followed by interment in Wisbech St Mary Cemetery. Flowers welcome or if desired donations for Wisbech St Mary Church, Restoration Fundâ€™ may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.