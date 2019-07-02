|
|
WHITE
Patricia
(nee Stacey)
Aged 80 years of Wisbech Peacefully on 24th June 2019 with her family by her side whilst in the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn. Dearly loved wife of Danny, loving mum of Susan, Peter, Mark, Rachel and Daniel, a much loved nan and great nan.
A funeral service will be held at Wisbech St Mary Parish Church on Thursday 11th July 2019 at 1.30 pm, followed by interment in Wisbech St Mary Cemetery. Flowers welcome or if desired donations for Wisbech St Mary Church, Restoration Fundâ€™ may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 2, 2019