MARRON
Patrick Joseph
Aged 81 years of Wisbech. Suddenly on 28th September 2019 at his home. Dearly loved husband of the late Ann, devoted dad of Lyndon and Patrick, a much loved grandad of James, Louie and Jess, and great grandad of Harry, a dear brother of Katie, May and Phil and brother-in-law of Mary. Patrick will be fondly remembered but sadly missed by all his family and friends. A funeral service will be held at Our Lady and St Charles, Wisbech on Tuesday 22nd October 2019 at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'The Cat Welfare Fund - Wisbech' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 8, 2019