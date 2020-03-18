Home

MITCHAM Paul John of March, passed away peacefully on 27th February 2020 at his home aged 60 years. Dearly loved Husband of Janet, much loved Dad of Lewis, Lauren and Jennifer, a dear Grandad, loving Son of Olga and the late John and a treasured Brother, Brother-in-law and Uncle. Funeral service at Fenland Crematorium March on Monday 23rd March 2020 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in his memory for the Royal British Legion may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Mar. 18, 2020
