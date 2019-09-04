|
|
FLOYD
Pauline Peacefully on 24th August 2019 at The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn. Pauline, of Outwell, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Patrick and a much loved mum, mum in law and Nanny. Funeral Service St Peters Church, Upwell on 16th September at 2.30pm followed by Cremation at Fenland Crematorium, March. Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired for British Heart Foundation may be made at the service or sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech. Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 4, 2019