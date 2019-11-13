|
|
GREEF
Pauline
passed away peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Friday 1st November 2019, aged 81 years. Dear wife of the late Alec Bernard, and a much loved friend of many. Her funeral service is to be held at All Saints Church, Walsoken, on Friday 22nd November at 11.30am, followed by interment at Elm Cemetery. Flowers welcome. Donations in Pauline's memory, if preferred, will be for All Saints Church, Walsoken, and may be made at the service. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Old Royal Standard, Weasenham Lane, Wisbech, Cambs PE13 2RY. Tel: 01945 475495
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 13, 2019