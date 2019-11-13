Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Wisbech
Weasenham Lane
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 2RY
01945 475495
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:30
All Saints Church
Walsoken
Pauline GREEF Notice
GREEF

Pauline

passed away peacefully at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital on Friday 1st November 2019, aged 81 years. Dear wife of the late Alec Bernard, and a much loved friend of many. Her funeral service is to be held at All Saints Church, Walsoken, on Friday 22nd November at 11.30am, followed by interment at Elm Cemetery. Flowers welcome. Donations in Pauline's memory, if preferred, will be for All Saints Church, Walsoken, and may be made at the service. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Old Royal Standard, Weasenham Lane, Wisbech, Cambs PE13 2RY. Tel: 01945 475495
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 13, 2019
