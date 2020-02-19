|
|
MILLARD
Pauline Ann
Passed away suddenly at home on Sunday 9th February, 2020 aged 64 years. Dearly loved sister of Brian, sister-in-law of Elizabeth and twin sister of the late Paul Cox. Funeral service to be held at Fenland Crematorium on Tuesday 3rd March at 11:30am. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Pauline for Sue Ryder -Thorpe Hall Hospice may be made at the service. George James & Son (inc. Brewins) City Road, March,Cambs. PE15 9LT Tel. 01354 652208 www.georgejamesandson.co.uk
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 19, 2020