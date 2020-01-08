|
WEBB
(NEE WILLOWS)
Pauline Passed away peacefully on Thursday 19th December 2019, aged 71 years. Partner of Brian, loving mother of Sharon, Stuart and Stacey, mother-in-law of Glen, Jo and Nathan, nan of Lauren, Ellie, Jenna and Evie and sister of Val. Her funeral service is to take place at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn, on Tuesday 21st January 2020 at 2:30pm, and her family respectfully request that colourful clothing is worn. Family flowers only please, and donations may be made at the service to Cancer Research UK and CLIC Sargent as Pauline wished, or given via https://www.funeralguide.co.uk/obituaries/71426, where memories may also be shared. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Old Royal Standard, Weasenham Lane, Wisbech, Cambs PE13 2RY. Tel. 01945 475495
