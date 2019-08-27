|
|
BATES
Pearl
Aged 86 years of Walsoken, peacefully on 16th August 2019 whilst in Glennfield Nursing Home. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray, Devoted mum of Carolyn and Michael, a dear mother-in-law of Jane, a much loved gran and gran gran. A funeral service will be held at All Saints' Church, Walsoken on Thursday 12th September 2019 at 11.00am. followed by committal at Mintlyn Crematorium,
Kings Lynn. Family flowers only please. All enquiries to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 27, 2019