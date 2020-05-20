Home

Peter Barnes Funerals Ltd (Murrow, Wisbech)
Westview, 38 Murrow Bank
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 4HB
01945 700200
Graveside service
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
11:00
St Leonard's Churchyard
Leverington
Aged 87 years of Wisbech, formerly of Leverington. Peacefully on 8th May 2020 whilst in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn. Dearly loved wife of the late Harold, a much loved mum, nan and great-grandma. Pearl will be sorely missed but fondly remembered by all her family and friends. A graveside will be held at St Leonard's Churchyard, Leverington on Wednesday 27th May 2020 at 11.00am. All enquiries to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 20, 2020
