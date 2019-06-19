Home

Pearl JOHNSON

Notice Condolences

Pearl JOHNSON Notice
JOHNSON
Pearl
Peacefully fell asleep on Thursday 13th June 2019 at home with her family around her, aged 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Ernie, loving mum to Kathleen and John, much loved mother in law and devoted grandmother and great grandmother. Pearl will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Her funeral service shall take place on Thursday 4th July 2019 at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn at 2:30pm. No flowers by request but if wished something yellow to be worn. Donations, if desired, for the Arthur Rank Hospice Charity may be made at the service or sent c/o W. Bailey & Son, 55 Lynn Road, Wisbech, Cambs. PE13 3DE.
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 19, 2019
