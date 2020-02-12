|
BATES
Peggy Irene passed away peacefully on Wednesday 5th February 2020, aged 90 years. Beloved mum of James, and cherished nanny of Rubie Jane. Will be very sadly missed by all who knew her. Her funeral service is to take place at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn on Tuesday 25th February at 1.45pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in Peggy's memory for the Cats Protection may be made at the service. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Old Royal Standard, Weasenham Lane, Wisbech, Cambs PE13 2RY Tel: 01945 475495.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 12, 2020