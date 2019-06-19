|
COUSINS
Peggy
Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on 8th June 2019 aged 93 years. Dearly beloved wife of the late Ralph, much loved mother of Glenis and Deborah and mother-in-law of Peter. Will be sadly missed by all. Funeral Service to be held at Fenland Crematorium on Wednesday, 26th June 2019 at 3:30pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Peggy to MacMillan Cancer Care may be made at the service. George James & Son (inc. Brewins) City Road, March, Cambs. PE15 9LT Tel: 01354 652208 www.georgejamesandson.co.uk
