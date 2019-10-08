|
|
COWLING
Peggy
Nee Lunn
Peacefully on 25th September 2019 at Aria Court Care Home, March, Peggy. Aged 91 years. A dearly loved Wife, Mum, Mum in Law, Nan and Great Nan. Funeral Service Upwell St Peter's Church on Thursday 17th October at 10.30am followed by Cremation at Fenland Crematorium, March. Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired for Dementia UK may be made at the service or sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech Tel: 01945772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 8, 2019