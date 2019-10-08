Home

POWERED BY

Services
A.R. Clingo Independent Funeral Director
Pinfold Road
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE14 9DZ
01945 772502
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy COWLING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy COWLING

Notice Condolences

Peggy COWLING Notice
COWLING

Peggy

Nee Lunn

Peacefully on 25th September 2019 at Aria Court Care Home, March, Peggy. Aged 91 years. A dearly loved Wife, Mum, Mum in Law, Nan and Great Nan. Funeral Service Upwell St Peter's Church on Thursday 17th October at 10.30am followed by Cremation at Fenland Crematorium, March. Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired for Dementia UK may be made at the service or sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech Tel: 01945772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.