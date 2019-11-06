|
|
GENT
Peggy
peacefully on 28th October 2019, at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, with her family by her side, aged 85, of Walton Highway. Cherished wife of Ron (deceased). Beloved mum of Mick, Pam and David. Much loved grandma and great-grandma. She will be dearly missed by all her friends. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium, on Tuesday 12th November at 12.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for the British Heart Foundation, may be made at the service, or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 1 Blackfriars Street, King's Lynn PE30 1NN.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Nov. 6, 2019