Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
14:30
Fenland Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy MUIRHEAD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy MUIRHEAD

Notice Condolences

Peggy MUIRHEAD Notice
MUIRHEAD Peggy

(nee Bush) Of Ramsey and formerly of Chatteris, passed away peacefully on 17th August 2019 at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of Dick and adored aunt to many nephews and nieces. Funeral Service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Friday 6th September 2019 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in memory of Peggy for Save the Children may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.