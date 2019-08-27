|
|
MUIRHEAD Peggy
(nee Bush) Of Ramsey and formerly of Chatteris, passed away peacefully on 17th August 2019 at Hinchingbrooke Hospital, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of Dick and adored aunt to many nephews and nieces. Funeral Service will be held at Fenland Crematorium, March on Friday 6th September 2019 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in memory of Peggy for Save the Children may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 27, 2019