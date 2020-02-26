|
POOLEY
Peggy Louise
Formerly of Murrow, of Spalding passed away peacefully at Southernwood House, Spalding on Tuesday 11th February 2020 aged 93 years. Much loved Wife of the late Ralph, dearly loved Mum of Marion and Michael, a devoted Nanna Peggy to Vanessa and Darren, Kenisha and Megan. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service at South Lincolnshire Crematorium on Tuesday 17th March at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only, donations preferred for Southernwood House Comfort Fund may be given at the service or sent to Lincolnshire Cooperative Funeral Services (Clubleys) St Johns Road, Spalding, Lincs, PE11 1JD. Tel. 01775 723199.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 26, 2020