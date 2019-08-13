|
SMITH
Peggy Joan Cicely
Peacefully at her home on Tuesday 30th August 2019, (Peg) aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of Ken. Much loved mum of Paul and the late John. Nan of Louise, Michelle, Lauren, Aaron, and Yan. Funeral Service to be held on Thursday 15th August 2019 at Fenland Crematorium, March, 12.30pm. Donations if desired for Dementia UK may be made at the service or sent c/o A. R. Clingo Independent Funeral Director, Pinfold House, St Peter's Road, Upwell PE14 9DZ. Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 13, 2019