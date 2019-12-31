|
|
EGGLETON
Peter Neville
Suddenly but peacefully on 13th December 2019 at his home in Upwell, Peter Neville, aged 89 years. The dearly loved husband of the late Sheila and dad of Wendy and Judy. Dear Father in law, Grandad and Great Grandad. Funeral Service Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn on 9th January 2020 at 1.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Cancer Research UK may be made at the service or sent to A.R.Clingo, Independent Funeral Director, Upwell, Wisbech Tel: 01945 772502
Published in Fenland Citizen on Dec. 31, 2019