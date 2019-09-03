|
FRASER Peter Of March, passed away peacefully on 17th August 2019, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of the late June and a dear dad, father-in-law, grandad, great-grandad, brother, brother-in-law, uncle and friend of many. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Friday 6th September 2019 at 11.30am. Family flowers only, donations in his memory will be divided between The Manor House Care Home (cheques payable to HC1 Oval Ltd Comfort Fund) and Macmillan Cancer Support and may be made at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 3, 2019