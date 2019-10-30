|
KILLINGWORTH
Peter William
Aged 84 years of Wisbech. Peacefully on 16th October 2019 whilst in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, Kings Lynn. Dearly loved husband of Christine, much loved dad of Mark and Karen, a dear father-in-law of Sara, grandad of Megan, Connor, Matthew, Alex and Daniel. A funeral service will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium, King's Lynn on Friday 8th November 2019 at 10.45 am. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'QEHKL - Dialysis Unit' may be made at the service or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 30, 2019