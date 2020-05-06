Home

Peter MATTLESS

Peter MATTLESS Notice
MATTLESS

Peter (Pete) of West Walton. Passed away peacefully at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn on the 30th of April 2020, aged 84 years. Beloved Husband, Father, Father-in-law, Brother, Uncle, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. Sadly due to current circumstances a private funeral will be held at West Walton. A memorial service will be arranged for later in the year. Flowers or donations for 'QEH, King's Lynn NHS Trust Charitable Fund' may be sent c/o A J Coggles Funeral Directors, 67 Lynn Road, Wisbech, PE13 3DE. Tel: 01945 461112
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 6, 2020
