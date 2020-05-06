|
|
MATTLESS
Peter (Pete) of West Walton. Passed away peacefully at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn on the 30th of April 2020, aged 84 years. Beloved Husband, Father, Father-in-law, Brother, Uncle, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather. Sadly due to current circumstances a private funeral will be held at West Walton. A memorial service will be arranged for later in the year. Flowers or donations for 'QEH, King's Lynn NHS Trust Charitable Fund' may be sent c/o A J Coggles Funeral Directors, 67 Lynn Road, Wisbech, PE13 3DE. Tel: 01945 461112
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 6, 2020