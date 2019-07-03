Home

Notice Condolences

Peter Morris Bent Notice
BENT
Peter Morris
Sadly passed away on 18th June 2019, aged 82 years. Much loved husband of Barbara Jean Bent and father of Deborah and Johnathan. Funeral Service to be held at St Peters Church, March on Tuesday 9th July at 12.45pm, followed by committal at Fenland Crematorium. Immediate family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for Cancer Research UK may be made at the service. For all other enquiries please contact Dennis Easton Funeral Services, The Lodge, 1 Broad Leas, St Ives, Cambs, PE27 5PU. Tel: 01480 463019
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 3, 2019
