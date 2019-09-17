Home

Peter SHARPE

Peter SHARPE Notice
SHARPE Peter Aged 80, originally of Manea, passed away peacefully at Swan House, Chatteris after a long illness. Beloved husband of Joy and devoted dad, grandad, great-grandad, uncle, brother and friend to many and will be greatly missed. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Monday 7th October 2019 at 11.30am. Family flowers only. Donations to the Salvation Army (Chatteris) may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 17, 2019
