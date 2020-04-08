|
WATERFIELD
Peter Michael passed away peacefully on 3rd April 2020, aged 71 years. Much loved husband of Angela, dearly loved dad of Simon, Helen and Emily, father-in-law of Vicky, Stu and Chris, and a cherished grandad of Lewis, Jack and Hannah. Peter will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends. A private family service held at Mintlyn, there will be a memorial service held at a later date to be announced. All enquiries to A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors. Tel: 01945 461112
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 8, 2020