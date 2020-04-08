Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter WATERFIELD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter WATERFIELD

Notice Condolences

Peter WATERFIELD Notice
WATERFIELD

Peter Michael passed away peacefully on 3rd April 2020, aged 71 years. Much loved husband of Angela, dearly loved dad of Simon, Helen and Emily, father-in-law of Vicky, Stu and Chris, and a cherished grandad of Lewis, Jack and Hannah. Peter will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends. A private family service held at Mintlyn, there will be a memorial service held at a later date to be announced. All enquiries to A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors. Tel: 01945 461112
Published in Fenland Citizen on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -