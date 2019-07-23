|
|
ELLIFF
Philip
'Ken'
Sadly passed away on 9th July 2019, aged 85. Dearly loved dad of Janet and Hazel, much loved grandad, great-grandad, great-great-grandad, brother, uncle and friend to many. Ken will be greatly missed by all who knew him.His funeral service shall take place on Thursday 1st August 2019 at Fenland Crematorium, March at 11.30am. All flowers are welcome. Donations, if desired, for the MPS Society may be made at the service or sent c/o W. Bailey & Son, 55 Lynn Road, Wisbech, Cambs PE13 3DE.
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 23, 2019