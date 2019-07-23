Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Philip ELLIFF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip ELLIFF

Notice Condolences

Philip ELLIFF Notice
ELLIFF

Philip

'Ken'

Sadly passed away on 9th July 2019, aged 85. Dearly loved dad of Janet and Hazel, much loved grandad, great-grandad, great-great-grandad, brother, uncle and friend to many. Ken will be greatly missed by all who knew him.His funeral service shall take place on Thursday 1st August 2019 at Fenland Crematorium, March at 11.30am. All flowers are welcome. Donations, if desired, for the MPS Society may be made at the service or sent c/o W. Bailey & Son, 55 Lynn Road, Wisbech, Cambs PE13 3DE.
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.