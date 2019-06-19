|
|
HAYTER
Phyllis
'Tilly'
Suddenly at Addenbrookes Hospital Phyllis (Tilly) sadly passed away 3rd June 2019, aged 75 years. Dearly Loved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Funeral Service to be held at Fenland Crematorium on Tuesday 2nd July 2019 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations in her memory for Macmillian Nurses may be made at the service or sent to Chatteris Independent Funeral Services, 27 High Street Chatteris, PE16 6BQ. Tel: 01354 696740
Published in Fenland Citizen on June 19, 2019