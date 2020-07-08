|
SIMPSON
Phyllis Nellie Elizabeth
(née Thacker)
sadly passed away on 22nd June 2020 at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, aged 88 years. Wife of the late Raymond Charles (Charlie) Simpson, beloved mother of Raymond (deceased), David, Graeme (deceased), Paul, Tina and Sharon, a loving mother-in-law and a wonderful nan will be greatly missed. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on 10th July at 2.30pm. Funeral Service online, please contact the family. Family flowers only. Donations in Phyllis' memory for Parkinson's UK c/o W & W G West Funeral Directors. Tel: 01945 898265
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 8, 2020