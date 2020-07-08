Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 10, 2020
14:30
Mintlyn Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis SIMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis SIMPSON

Notice Condolences

Phyllis SIMPSON Notice
SIMPSON

Phyllis Nellie Elizabeth

(née Thacker)

sadly passed away on 22nd June 2020 at Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn, aged 88 years. Wife of the late Raymond Charles (Charlie) Simpson, beloved mother of Raymond (deceased), David, Graeme (deceased), Paul, Tina and Sharon, a loving mother-in-law and a wonderful nan will be greatly missed. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on 10th July at 2.30pm. Funeral Service online, please contact the family. Family flowers only. Donations in Phyllis' memory for Parkinson's UK c/o W & W G West Funeral Directors. Tel: 01945 898265
Published in Fenland Citizen on July 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -