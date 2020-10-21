|
|
STIMSON
Phyllis Doreen
aged 86 years of Leverington. Peacefully on 11th October 2020 whilst in Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King's Lynn. Beloved wife of Bernard, much loved mum of Richard and Andrew, dear mother-in-law of Linda and Diane, loving nan of Nicola and Jonathan, great-nan of Ava and a dear sister of Barbara and Joan (dec). Sadly due to current restrictions a family service will be held at St Mary's Church, Wisbech St Mary on Friday 23rd October 2020 at 11.30am followed by interment in the cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for 'Diabetes UK' may be made at the service, online by visiting www.peterbarnesfunerals.co.uk or sent to Peter Barnes, Independent Funeral Director, 38 Murrow Bank, Murrow, Wisbech, PE13 4HB. Tel: 01945 700200
Published in Fenland Citizen on Oct. 21, 2020