THOMPSON Phyllis Of March, passed away peacefully on 31st August 2019 at Aria Court Care Home, aged 93 years. Wife of the late Jim and dearly loved by all her family and friends. Funeral Service at Fenland Crematorium, March on Thursday 19th September 2019 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for Aria Court may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 10, 2019