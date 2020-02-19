|
WRIGHT Phyllis formerly of Gaul Road March, passed away suddenly at the Chestnuts Care Home in Wisbech on Monday 3rd February 2020 aged 90 years. Much loved Mum of Susanne and Alan, Mark and Jean, dear Grandmother of Samantha, Angela, Adam and Laura and Great Grandmother to her eight Great Grandchildren. Funeral service at St Mary's Church March on Thursday 27th February 2020 at 12.45pm followed by Interment in Eastwood Cemetery March. Family flowers only, donations in her memory for Kidney Research UK may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & SonIndependentFuneral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Feb. 19, 2020