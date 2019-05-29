|
POMEROY
Kenneth
'Ken'
On the 21st May, 2019, peacefully at his home, in South Wootton, aged 88 years, formerly of Leverington, Wisbech. Beloved husband of Judy. A loving brother, brother-in-law and uncle. He will be sadly missed by all those whose lives he touched. Funeral Service at Mintlyn Crematorium on Monday, 10th June, 2019 at 3.15pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, for British Heart Foundation, may be made online via www.tfs.co.uk/obituary. Thornalley Funeral Services, Austin Street, King's Lynn, PE30 1QH.
Published in Fenland Citizen on May 29, 2019