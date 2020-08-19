|
KNIGHT
Queenie passed away peacefully at Burman House Care Home on Sunday 2nd August 2020, aged 96 years. Her funeral service is to be held at St Augustines Church, Wisbech on Tuesday 25th August at 1.30pm, followed by committal at Fenland Crematorium, March. Donations in memory of Queenie for the Teenage Cancer Trust and Great Ormond Street Hospital may be made at the service. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Old Royal Standard, Weasenham Lane, Wisbech, Cambs, PE13 2RY. Tel: 01945 475495
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 19, 2020