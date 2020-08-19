Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-operative Funeralcare Wisbech
Weasenham Lane
Wisbech, Cambridgeshire PE13 2RY
01945 475495
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020
13:30
St Augustines Church
Wisbech
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Queenie KNIGHT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Queenie KNIGHT

Notice Condolences

Queenie KNIGHT Notice
KNIGHT

Queenie passed away peacefully at Burman House Care Home on Sunday 2nd August 2020, aged 96 years. Her funeral service is to be held at St Augustines Church, Wisbech on Tuesday 25th August at 1.30pm, followed by committal at Fenland Crematorium, March. Donations in memory of Queenie for the Teenage Cancer Trust and Great Ormond Street Hospital may be made at the service. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Old Royal Standard, Weasenham Lane, Wisbech, Cambs, PE13 2RY. Tel: 01945 475495
Published in Fenland Citizen on Aug. 19, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -