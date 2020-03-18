|
|
CRABB Ralph Suddenly but peacefully on 29th February 2020 aged 89 years. Much loved Dad of Diane and Rodney, devoted Grandad of Roberta, Father-in-law of Christine, Brother of Elliott and Margaret and a dear Uncle and friend of many. Funeral service at Fenland Crematorium March on Thursday 26th March 2020 at 12.30pm. The family will be celebrating Ralph's life by wearing coloured clothing and invite you to join in with us if you wish. Family flowers only, donations in his memory to be divided between Help for Heroes and the Fenland Music Centre Association may be made online at www.turnerandson.co.uk, at the service or sent to Turner & Son Independent Funeral Directors, City Road, March, Cambs, PE15 9LS
Published in Fenland Citizen on Mar. 18, 2020