Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:30
Mintlyn Crematorium
Passed away peacefully at Queen Elizabeth Hospital on 25th August 2019, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of Maureen, much loved dad of Andrew and Sandra and father-in-law of Shaun and Sally. A cherished grandad of Hannah, Lee, Shane and Jake and a dear great-grandad. The funeral will be held at Mintlyn Crematorium on Thursday 12th September at 11.30am. Family flowers only. Donations for Arthur Rank Hospice Charity may be made at the service or sent c/o A J Coggles Family Funeral Directors, 67 Lynn Road, Wisbech, PE13 3DE.
Published in Fenland Citizen on Sept. 3, 2019
